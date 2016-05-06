BRIEF-AutoCanada reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.31

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 5 AutoCanada Inc
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.31
* Q1 same store sales fell 3.1 percent
* Q1 earnings per share view c$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share c$0.27
* Same store revenue decreased by 3.1% in q1 of 2016, compared to same quarter in 2015
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016