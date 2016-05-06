版本:
BRIEF-Shoal Games closes first stage of $2 million private placement

May 5 Shoal Games Ltd

* Closes first stage of $2 million private placement

* Closed on distribution of 1.5 million common shares at $0.60 per share which raised proceeds of cad$ 902,760 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

