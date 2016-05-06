BRIEF-Shoal Games closes first stage of $2 million private placement

BRIEF-Great Lakes Graphite receives 3 new purchase orders for combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
May 5 Shoal Games Ltd
* Closes first stage of $2 million private placement
* Closed on distribution of 1.5 million common shares at $0.60 per share which raised proceeds of cad$ 902,760 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Has received three new purchase orders for a combined 60 tons of micronized graphite
* Braskem sa - announces startup of its new utec ultra high molecular weight polyethylene (uhmwpe) production plant at its la porte, texas site Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* NXT-ID, Inc releases preliminary results for the year and quarter ended December 31, 2016