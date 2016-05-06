BRIEF-Southern Company offering 18.3 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $900 million

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
May 5 Southern Co
* Southern company announces pricing of public offering of common stock
* Says offering 18.3 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $900 million
* Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in q3 of 2016
* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock