BRIEF-Southern Company offering 18.3 million common shares for gross proceeds of about $900 million

May 5 Southern Co

* Southern company announces pricing of public offering of common stock

* Says offering 18.3 million common shares for gross proceeds of approximately $900 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

