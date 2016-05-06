BRIEF-South Jersey industries sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.29 to $1.35

May 5 South Jersey Industries Inc

* South Jersey Industries - SJI reports Q1 earnings; offers 2016 guidance

* Expects that contribution from energy production portfolio within South Jersey energy services will be lower

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $1.29 to $1.35 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)