版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 09:35 BJT

BRIEF-Toscana Energy's Q1 production increased by 20% to 2,602 boe/d

May 5 Toscana Energy Income Corp

* Announces first quarter 2016 results

* Average daily production in Q1 increased by 20% to 2,602 boe/d Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐