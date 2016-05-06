BRIEF-Toscana Energy's Q1 production increased by 20% to 2,602 boe/d

BRIEF-Gold Resource Corp acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property
* Gold Resource Corporation acquires East Camp Douglas Gold Property in Mineral County, Nevada
May 5 Toscana Energy Income Corp
* Announces first quarter 2016 results
* Average daily production in Q1 increased by 20% to 2,602 boe/d
* Net interest income totaled $9.9 million in q4 of 2016 compared to $9.7 million in q3 of 2016
* Smartfinancial, inc. Announces launch of public offering of common stock