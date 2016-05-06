BRIEF-Tesla provides an update on its credit facilities

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Tesla Exploration Ltd :
* Tesla Exploration provides an update on its credit facilities
* Received verbal notification from UK lender that its GBP 1.8 million overdraft facility will not be extended past june 30, 2016
* Says "company anticipates that occurrence of borrowing base shortfalls may continue for foreseeable future"
* For Q1 co anticipates being in violation of minimum lender adjusted ebitda covenant and has requested a waiver from its lender
* Says company has drawn on its operating loan facility in excess of its borrowing base limit by approximately $1.1 million
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11