BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update

May 5 Suncor Energy Inc

* Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update

* There is no damage to any of Suncor assets or operations in fort McMurray region

* Suncor has, in a planned and controlled fashion, safely shut down operations at its base plant, Mackay river and Firebag

* "Actions taken are expected to enable a safe and prompt return to full production. Planning for restart is well advanced"

* Safe transport of Fort McMurray residents out of region continues

* Syncrude continues to operate at reduced rates reflecting limited labour availability Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

