BRIEF-Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 5 Suncor Energy Inc
* Suncor Energy provides RMWB operations update
* There is no damage to any of Suncor assets or operations in fort McMurray region
* Suncor has, in a planned and controlled fashion, safely shut down operations at its base plant, Mackay river and Firebag
* "Actions taken are expected to enable a safe and prompt return to full production. Planning for restart is well advanced"
* Safe transport of Fort McMurray residents out of region continues
* Safe transport of Fort McMurray residents out of region continues

* Syncrude continues to operate at reduced rates reflecting limited labour availability
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11