BRIEF-Cec Entertainment says Q1 same store sales rose 6 percent

May 6 Cec Entertainment Inc

* Cec entertainment, inc. Reports financial results for the 2016 first quarter

* Q1 revenue rose 3.3 percent to $274.3 million

* Q1 same store sales rose 6 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

