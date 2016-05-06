BRIEF-Weyerhaeuser Q1 earnings per share $0.11

May 6 Weyerhaeuser Co :

* Weyerhaeuser reports first quarter results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.11

* Q1 sales $1.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.9 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q1 earnings per share $0.24 excluding items

* Says anticipates comparable earnings and higher adjusted ebitda from Timberlands segment in Q2

* Expects to use a substantial portion of $1.6 billion after-tax proceeds from sale of Cellulose Fibers Mills for repayment of loans

* Expects higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from Cellulose Fibers segment in Q2

* Says expects significantly higher earnings and adjusted ebitda from wood products segment in Q2

* Expects comparable earnings and adjusted ebitda from real estate, energy and natural resources segment in Q2.

* In Q2, non-cash depletion and amortization charges will also be higher due to increased basis associated with acquisition accounting

