BRIEF-CST Brands Q1 earnings per share $0.24

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Cst Brands Inc
* Cst brands, inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.24
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.22 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share $0.27 excluding items
* Expects to open 55 to 60 new to industry stores in 2016.
* Qtrly same store merchandise and services up 2.2% in u.s. And up 5.6% in canada, (excluding foreign currency impact).
* Qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.27
* Sees q2 gallons per store per day in u.s. 5,100 to 5,300 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11