BRIEF-Cigna Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.32

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Cigna Corp
* Cigna reports strong first quarter 2016 results, raises outlook
* Q1 adjusted operating earnings per share $2.32
* Q1 revenue $9.9 billion versus i/b/e/s view $10 billion
* Q1 earnings per share $2.00
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Projected adjusted income from operations per share is now estimated to be in range of $8.95 to $9.35 in 2016
* Cigna corp sees total revenue to grow in mid single digit percentage range in 2016
* Sees for 2016, global medical customers low single digit percentage range growth
* "now expects fy 2016 group disability and life adjusted income from operations to be somewhat lower than full year 2015 earnings results"
* Timing of annual disability reserve review has been moved from q2 to q3 of 2016
* Global health care net medical costs payable was approximately $2.44 billion at march 31, 2016 and $2.11 billion at december 31, 2015
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $9.18, revenue view $40.08 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says expects consolidated adjusted income from operations per shareto be split relatively evenly between h1 and h2 of 2016
* Regarding the group disability and life business, cigna expects improved results over the balance of the year
* Says given pending combination with anthem, it is unlikely that company will make further share repurchases in 2016
* Cigna corp sees full year 2016 group disability and life adjusted income from operations to be "somewhat lower" than full year 2015 earnings results Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11