BRIEF-Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Enerplus Corp
* Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share c$0.84
* Qtrly FFO per share $0.20
* Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter
* Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast
Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast

2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11