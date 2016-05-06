BRIEF-Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results

May 6 Enerplus Corp

* Enerplus announces strong first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share c$0.84

* Qtrly FFO per share $0.20

* Production averaged 97,860 boe per day during quarter, total production was down 8 pct from previous quarter

* Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast

* Expect 2016 cash costs to be approximately $1.30 per boe lower than previously forecast

* 2016 capital spending and production guidance remain unchanged