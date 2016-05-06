BRIEF-Cognizant posts Q1 adj. earnings $0.80/shr

May 6 Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp

* Cognizant announces first quarter 2016 results

* Sees Q2 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80 to $0.82

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $3.32 to $3.44

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.80

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.72

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.79 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $3.34 billion to $3.4 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $13.65 billion to $14 billion

* Q1 revenue $3.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.23 billion

* Sees FY 2016 revenue up about 10 to 13 percent

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $3.39, revenue view $13.90 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.84, revenue view $3.41 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says re-affirms full year EPS guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)