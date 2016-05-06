版本:
BRIEF-Immunocellular receives regulatory nod to start ICT-107 phase 3 trial

May 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics

* Receives regulatory approval in Canada, the UK and the Netherlands to initiate ICT-107 Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma

* First clinical supplies could be manufactured for qualifying patients in Canada and Europe in Q3 of 2016

* Currently expects approval of clinical trial applications in six other European countries in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

