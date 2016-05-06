BRIEF-Immunocellular receives regulatory nod to start ICT-107 phase 3 trial

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Immunocellular Therapeutics
* Receives regulatory approval in Canada, the UK and the Netherlands to initiate ICT-107 Phase 3 trial in newly diagnosed glioblastoma
* First clinical supplies could be manufactured for qualifying patients in Canada and Europe in Q3 of 2016
* Currently expects approval of clinical trial applications in six other European countries in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11