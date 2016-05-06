BRIEF-Baker Hughes says April International offshore rig count was 220

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces April 2016 rig counts
* International offshore rig count for April 2016 was 220, up 9 from 211 counted in March 2016
* International offshore rig count for April 2016 was 220, up 9 from 211 counted in March 2016
* Worldwide rig count for April 2016 was 1,424, down 127 from 1,551 counted in March 2016
* International rig count for April 2016 was 946, down 39 from 985 counted in March 2016
* Average canadian rig count for April 2016 was 41, down 47 from 88 counted in March 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11