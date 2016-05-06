BRIEF-Baker Hughes says April International offshore rig count was 220

May 6 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces April 2016 rig counts

* International offshore rig count for April 2016 was 220, up 9 from 211 counted in March 2016

* Worldwide rig count for April 2016 was 1,424, down 127 from 1,551 counted in March 2016

* International rig count for April 2016 was 946, down 39 from 985 counted in March 2016

* Average canadian rig count for April 2016 was 41, down 47 from 88 counted in March 2016