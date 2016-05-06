BRIEF-Global Net Lease posts adj. FFO $0.19/shr

May 6 Global Net Lease Inc

* Global net lease announces operating results for first quarter 2016

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.19

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.78 to $0.83

* Q1 FFO per share $0.18

* Reiterating 2016 affo per share guidance of $0.78 - $0.83

* Qtrly net operating income ("NOI") of $49.3 million

* Qtrly nareit defined funds from operations ("FFO") of $30.0 million , or $0.18 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)