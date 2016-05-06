BRIEF-Global Net Lease posts adj. FFO $0.19/shr

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Global Net Lease Inc
* Global net lease announces operating results for first quarter 2016
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.19
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.78 to $0.83
* Q1 FFO per share $0.18
* Reiterating 2016 affo per share guidance of $0.78 - $0.83
* Qtrly net operating income ("NOI") of $49.3 million
* Qtrly nareit defined funds from operations ("FFO") of $30.0 million , or $0.18 per share
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11