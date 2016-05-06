BRIEF-Century Casinos posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08

May 6 Century Casinos Inc

* Century Casinos Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.08

* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.5 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Book value per share at March 31, 2016 was $5.24