BRIEF-Century Casinos posts Q1 earnings per share $0.08

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Century Casinos Inc
* Century Casinos Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.08
* Q1 revenue $32.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $34.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Book value per share at March 31, 2016 was $5.24
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11