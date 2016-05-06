BRIEF-HMS Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

May 6 Hms Holdings Corp

* Hms holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05

* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.9 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Continue to expect operating costs for full year to be flat with prior year

* Q1 total revenue was higher than co's expectation due to a few one-time projects in commercial health plan business completed during quarter

* Q1 total revenue also helped by finalization of more medicare rac audits than anticipated