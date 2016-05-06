BRIEF-HMS Holdings Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Hms Holdings Corp
* Hms holdings corp. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.14
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $0.05
* Q1 revenue $119.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $114.9 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Continue to expect operating costs for full year to be flat with prior year
* Q1 total revenue was higher than co's expectation due to a few one-time projects in commercial health plan business completed during quarter
* Q1 total revenue also helped by finalization of more medicare rac audits than anticipated
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11