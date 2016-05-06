版本:
BRIEF-Sprague Resources Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.38

May 6 Sprague Resources Lp

* Sprague resources lp reports first quarter 2016 results and reconfirms 2016 ebitda guidance of $105 to $120 million

* Q1 sales $722.9 million versus $1.6 billion

* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.38

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

