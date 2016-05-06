BRIEF-Sprague Resources Q1 GAAP earnings per share $1.38

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Sprague Resources Lp
* Sprague resources lp reports first quarter 2016 results and reconfirms 2016 ebitda guidance of $105 to $120 million
* Q1 sales $722.9 million versus $1.6 billion
* Q1 gaap earnings per share $1.38
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11