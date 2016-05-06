BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.41

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Willis Towers Watson Plc
* Willis towers watson reports first quarter earnings
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.41
* Q1 earnings per share $1.75
* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.70 to $7.95
Says continues to expect low-double digit constant currency revenue growth in fy
Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11