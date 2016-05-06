版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 18:11 BJT

BRIEF-Willis Towers Watson Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.41

May 6 Willis Towers Watson Plc

* Willis towers watson reports first quarter earnings

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $3.41

* Q1 earnings per share $1.75

* Q1 revenue $2.2 billion

* Q1 earnings per share view $2.85 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $7.70 to $7.95

* Says continues to expect low-double digit constant currency revenue growth in fy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐