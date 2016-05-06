BRIEF-PennTex Midstream Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.12

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp
* Penntex midstream partners, lp reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million
* Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Partnership processed an average of 276 mdth/d during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11