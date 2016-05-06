版本:
BRIEF-PennTex Midstream Partners Q1 earnings per share $0.12

May 6 Penntex Midstream Partners Lp

* Penntex midstream partners, lp reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 revenue $17.6 million versus i/b/e/s view $20 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.12

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.20 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Partnership processed an average of 276 mdth/d during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

