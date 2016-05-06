BRIEF-Buckeye Partners Q1 earnings $1.01/shr from cont ops

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Buckeye Partners Lp
* Buckeye partners, l.p. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 earnings per share $1.01 from continuing operations
* Q1 earnings per share view $1.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly total revenue $780.6 million versus $1.09 billion last year
* Expect to grow our quarterly distribution at a rate of $0.0125 per lp unit through remainder of 2016
Q1 revenue view $1.00 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11