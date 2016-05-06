BRIEF-Goldfield Q1 earnings per share $0.17

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Goldfield Corp :
* Goldfield announces strong first quarter results
* Q1 earnings per share $0.17
* Q1 revenue rose 17.1 percent to $35.8 million
* As of mar 31, 2016, revenue from project-specific firm contracts expected to be realized within 12 months increased to $36.6 million from $31.7 million
* Says total backlog was $160.7 million as of march 31, 2016, compared to $249.6 million as of march 31, 2015
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11