BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit

May 6 Brookfield Property Partners LP :

* Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results

* Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31

* Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

