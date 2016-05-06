BRIEF-Brookfield Property Partners posts Q1 FFO of $0.31/unit

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Brookfield Property Partners LP :
* Brookfield Property Partners reports first quarter 2016 results
* Qtrly company FFO per unit $0.31
* Qtrly net income attributable to unitholders per unit $0.35
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.32 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly NOI $636 million versus $547 million
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11