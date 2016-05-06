BRIEF-GasLog Q1 loss per share $0.23

May 6 Gaslog Ltd

* GasLog Ltd. Reports financial results for the quarter ended march 31, 2016

* Quarterly adjusted earnings per share $0.13

* Quarterly revenue $104.4 million versus $97.3 million

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.04, revenue view $105.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S