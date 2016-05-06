BRIEF-Melcor REIT Qtrly AFFO $0.21 per unit

May 6 Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust

* Melcor REIT announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 FFO per share view C$0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) grew 6% to $5.48 million or $0.21 per unit Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780)