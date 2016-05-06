BRIEF-Gogo reports Q1 revenue $142 million

May 6 Gogo Inc

* Gogo announces first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $142 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.6 million

* Based on airline demand, we are accelerating 2ku deployment and expect to exceed our 2016 target of 75 installs

* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock per share $0.31

* For full year ending december 31, 2016 , our guidance remains unchanged

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S