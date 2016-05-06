BRIEF-Gogo reports Q1 revenue $142 million

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Gogo Inc
* Gogo announces first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 revenue $142 million versus i/b/e/s view $137.6 million
* Based on airline demand, we are accelerating 2ku deployment and expect to exceed our 2016 target of 75 installs
* Qtrly net loss attributable to common stock per share $0.31
* For full year ending december 31, 2016 , our guidance remains unchanged
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.41 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11