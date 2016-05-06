BRIEF-Supremex reports Q1 adjusted earnings per share of c$0.11

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Supremex Inc
* Supremex announces strong q1 2016 results and declares regular quarterly dividend
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share c$0.11
* Supremex inc qtrly earnings per share $0.11
* Q1 revenues increased by 18.9% year-over-year, reaching $41.3 million
Q1 revenues increased by 18.9% year-over-year, reaching $41.3 million

Approved a quarterly dividend payment of $0.055 per share, equivalent to last quarter and up 10% year-over-year
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11