BRIEF-The Second Cup Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Second Cup Ltd
* The second cup ltd. Reports results for the first quarter 2016 and surpasses 200,000 rewards members
* "company is aggressively working to reduce number of corporate stores"
* Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent
* Qtrly loss of $0.05 per share
* Qtrly total revenue $7.4 million versus $9 million
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11