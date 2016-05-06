BRIEF-The Second Cup Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent

May 6 Second Cup Ltd

* The second cup ltd. Reports results for the first quarter 2016 and surpasses 200,000 rewards members

* "company is aggressively working to reduce number of corporate stores"

* Q1 same store sales fell 1.1 percent

* Qtrly loss of $0.05 per share

* Qtrly total revenue $7.4 million versus $9 million