BRIEF-Avalanche Biotechnologies Q1 loss per share $0.57

May 6 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc

* Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 loss per share $0.57

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Avalanche Biotechnologies qtrly revenues , consisting of revenue from collaborative research, were $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million