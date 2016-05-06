BRIEF-Avalanche Biotechnologies Q1 loss per share $0.57

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Avalanche Biotechnologies Inc
* Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. Reports first quarter 2016 financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.57
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Avalanche Biotechnologies qtrly revenues , consisting of revenue from collaborative research, were $0.3 million compared to $0.2 million
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11