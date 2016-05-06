版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:08 BJT

BRIEF-Reg-Mueller Industries increases cash dividend for second quarter

May 6 Mueller Industries Inc

* Mueller industries, inc. Announces increase in cash dividend for second quarter

* Dividend represents a 33 percent increase over 7.5 cents per share regular quarterly dividend in prior periods

* Board of directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of 10 cents per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐