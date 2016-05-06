BRIEF-Gigamedia qtrly earnings per share $0.10

May 6 Gigamedia Announces First :

* Quarter 2016 financial results

* Q1 revenue $2.4 million versus $3.2 million

* As for computing business, company is currently restructuring business plan

* "is eager to combine cloud and gaming business"

* "cost saving is still undergoing"

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.10

Says online game business has achieved break even in q1 of 2016