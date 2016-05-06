BRIEF-Media General posts Q1 loss per share $0.20

May 6 Media General Inc

* Media General Inc announces first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.20

* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $343 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 13 to 17 percent

* Sees Q2 total net revenues $361 million to $375 million

* Q2 revenue view $368.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $102 million to $111 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)