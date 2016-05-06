BRIEF-Media General posts Q1 loss per share $0.20

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Media General Inc
* Media General Inc announces first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.20
* Q1 revenue rose 16 percent to $343 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue up 13 to 17 percent
* Sees Q2 total net revenues $361 million to $375 million
* Q2 revenue view $368.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q2 adjusted EBITDA $102 million to $111 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings