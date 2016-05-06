版本:
BRIEF-Orbite closes first $1 mln tranche of private placement

May 6 Orbite Technologies Inc

* Orbite closes first $1 million tranche of private placement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

