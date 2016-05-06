版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:46 BJT

BRIEF-Bel Q1 GAAP loss of $8.15 per class A share

May 6 Bel Fuse Inc

* Bel reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 sales fell 14.7 percent to $121.2 million

* Says gaap eps was a loss of $(8.15) per class a share and $(8.55) per class b share in q1 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐