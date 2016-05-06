版本:
BRIEF-Lindblad Expeditions Holdings qtrly EPS $0.23

May 6 Lindblad Expeditions Holdings Inc

* Lindblad expeditions holdings, inc. Reports 2016 first quarter financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 11.2 percent to $61.6 million

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.23 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

