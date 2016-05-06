版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:50 BJT

BRIEF-Scripps Q1 EPS $0.06 from continuing operations

May 6 Scripps

* Reports First-Quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06 from continuing operations

* Q1 revenue $209 million versus i/b/e/s view $207 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q2 television revenue up 15-18 percent

* For full year, now expect digital division revenue to be up in mid 50 percent range Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐