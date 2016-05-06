版本:
BRIEF-GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan

May 6 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :

* GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan

* Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

