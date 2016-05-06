BRIEF-GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes Sa :
* GOL continues to execute comprehensive restructuring plan
* Announced this week final phase of comprehensive restructuring plan begun in mid-2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11