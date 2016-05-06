版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 6日 星期五 19:44 BJT

BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company qtrly loss per share $2.47

May 6 Madison Square Garden Co

* The madison square garden company reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results

* Q3 revenue $336.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.5 million

* Qtrly loss per share $2.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $174.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐