BRIEF-The Madison Square Garden Company qtrly loss per share $2.47

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors
May 6 Madison Square Garden Co
* The madison square garden company reports fiscal 2016 third quarter results
* Q3 revenue $336.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $325.5 million
* Qtrly loss per share $2.47
Q3 earnings per share view $0.51, revenue view $174.5 million
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11