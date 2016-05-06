BRIEF-Tds reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.07

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Telephone And Data Systems Inc
* Tds reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 revenue $1.243 billion versus i/b/e/s view $1.26 billion
* Qtrly earnings per share $0.07
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.23, revenue view $5.16 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Telephone and data systems inc says 2016 guidance reaffirmed
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.10 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11