BRIEF-Koppers Holdings reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06

BRIEF-Jaguar exceeds 2016 gold production guidance company positioned for growth and higher production in 2017
May 6 Koppers Holdings Inc
* Koppers holdings inc. Reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 sales fell 12.8 percent to $346.8 million
* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.85 to $2.10
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.28
* Q1 loss per share $0.06
* Sees fy 2016 sales about $1.5 billion
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says continues to expect capital expenditures to be $40 to $45 million in 2016
* Says company maintains its targeted range of $85 to $110 million debt reduction in 2016
* Sees 2016 adjusted ebitda anticipated to be in range of $160 to $168 million
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.90, revenue view $1.51 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.09, revenue view $364.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Athersys subsidiary and leading animal health company enter into research and option agreement for cell therapy
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest an initial $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.