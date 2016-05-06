BRIEF-Pharmerica posts Q1 earnings of $0.13/share

BRIEF-Columbus Gold announces $5 mln bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
May 6 Pharmerica Corp :
* Pharmerica reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.45
* Q1 earnings per share $0.13
* Q1 revenue $524.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $509.5 million
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $1.95 to $2.05
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $2.125 billion to $2.15 billion
* Reaffirms annual 2016 guidance
* FY 2016 earnings per share view $2.01, revenue view $2.13 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11
* TD Bank Group comments on expected impact of TD Ameritrade Holding Corp.'s first quarter earnings