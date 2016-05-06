版本:
BRIEF-OFS Capital Corp posts Q1 net investment income of $0.38/share

May 6 OFS Capital Corp :

* OFS Capital Corp announces first quarter financial results

* Qtrly net investment income $0.38 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

