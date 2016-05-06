版本:
BRIEF-DiamondRock Hospitality Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

May 6 Diamondrock Hospitality Co Sees 2016 Adjusted Ffo Per Share Of $1.04 Per Share

* Diamondrock hospitality company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.21

* $1.09 per share

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 FFO per share view $1.07 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)

