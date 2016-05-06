版本:
BRIEF-Mast Therapeutics reports Q1 loss per share of $0.06

May 6 Mast Therapeutics Inc

* Mast therapeutics reports first quarter 2016 financial results and recent highlights

* Q1 loss per share $0.06

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

