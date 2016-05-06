BRIEF-American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 earnings per share $0.78

May 6 American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc

* In q1 of 2016, aam's content-per-vehicle was $1,611 as compared to $1,676 in q1 of 2015

* Aam reports first quarter 2016 financial results and announces share repurchase program

* Qtrly non-gm sales of $323.2 million

* Q1 earnings per share $0.78

* Q1 sales $969.2 million versus i/b/e/s view $998.8 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Repurchase will be funded through available cash balances and cash flow from operations.

* Board of directors authorizes a share repurchase program of up to $100 million

* Board of directors authorizes a share repurchase program of up to $100 million