BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.13/share

May 6 Arbor Realty Trust Inc :

* Arbor Realty Trust reports first quarter 2016 results and declares common stock dividend

* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.13

* Q1 FFO per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

