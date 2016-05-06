BRIEF-Arbor Realty Trust posts Q1 adjusted FFO of $0.13/share

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Arbor Realty Trust Inc :
* Arbor Realty Trust reports first quarter 2016 results and declares common stock dividend
* Q1 adjusted FFO per share $0.13
* Q1 FFO per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11