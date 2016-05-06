BRIEF-Stillwater Mining posts Q1 loss of $0.08/share

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Stillwater Mining Co :
* Stillwater Mining Company reports first quarter 2016 results
* Q1 loss per share $0.08
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says guidance for full-year 2016 remains unchanged
* Qtrly total revenue $133.6 million versus $200.5 million
* Q1 revenue view $153.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Qtrly mined palladium and platinum production of 137,300 ounces, an increase of 3.0% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11