BRIEF-Stillwater Mining posts Q1 loss of $0.08/share

May 6 Stillwater Mining Co :

* Stillwater Mining Company reports first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 loss per share $0.08

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says guidance for full-year 2016 remains unchanged

* Qtrly total revenue $133.6 million versus $200.5 million

* Q1 revenue view $153.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly mined palladium and platinum production of 137,300 ounces, an increase of 3.0%