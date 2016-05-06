版本:
BRIEF-Carolina Alliance reports Q1 earnings per share of $0.14

May 6 Carolina Alliance Bank

* Carolina alliance reports its first quarter 2016 results

* Q1 earnings per share $0.14 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

