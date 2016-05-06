BRIEF-CIFC reports qtrly ENI after taxes per share of $0.27

BRIEF-Peoples Bancorp announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 6 Cifc Llc
* Cifc llc announces first quarter of 2016 results and a quarterly distribution of $0.25
* Fee earning aum was $14.0 billion as of march 31, 2016, which is approximately same as march 31, 2015 and december 31, 2015.
* Qtrly eni after taxes per share $0.27
* Qtrly gaap earnings per share $0.17 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Peoples Bancorp Inc announces departure of Thomas Wolf from board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Columbus Gold announces $5 million bought deal short-form prospectus offering
* Northern Trust Corporation reports fourth quarter net income of $266.5 million, earnings per common share of $1.11